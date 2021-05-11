Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.150-6.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.30 billion-$7.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.09 billion.Electronic Arts also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to 0.550-0.550 EPS.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.36. 4,075,018 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,656,283. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. Electronic Arts has a 1 year low of $110.15 and a 1 year high of $150.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

EA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $133.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $177.00 price target (up previously from $171.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wedbush increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $162.50 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $156.25.

In related news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total transaction of $867,629.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,221,958.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 90,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.36, for a total value of $13,262,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,090.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,710 shares of company stock worth $16,046,419 in the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

