Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.34 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.58 billion.Electronic Arts also updated its FY 2022 guidance to 6.150-6.150 EPS.

NASDAQ:EA traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.36. The company had a trading volume of 3,960,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,656,283. Electronic Arts has a 1 year low of $110.15 and a 1 year high of $150.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.79.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The game software company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EA shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday, January 24th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Electronic Arts from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $177.00 price target (up previously from $171.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $156.25.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.84, for a total value of $107,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total transaction of $867,629.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,221,958.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,710 shares of company stock worth $16,046,419 over the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

