Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.550-0.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.25 billion-$1.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.16 billion.Electronic Arts also updated its FY 2022 guidance to 6.150-6.150 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $133.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $156.25.

EA traded up $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.36. 4,075,018 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,656,283. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $139.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.79. Electronic Arts has a twelve month low of $110.15 and a twelve month high of $150.30. The stock has a market cap of $40.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.29%.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.84, for a total value of $107,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total transaction of $867,629.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,221,958.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 109,710 shares of company stock valued at $16,046,419. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

