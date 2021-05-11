Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.79 EPS

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The game software company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.79), RTT News reports. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

EA traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $141.36. 3,960,220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,656,283. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market cap of $40.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. Electronic Arts has a 12 month low of $110.15 and a 12 month high of $150.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

In related news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.99, for a total value of $848,390.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,485,890.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.11, for a total value of $142,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 13,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,969,644.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 109,710 shares of company stock worth $16,046,419 over the last quarter. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price target (up previously from $171.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday, January 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.25.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

