Electronic Arts Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:EA)

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 51,305 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 560% compared to the average volume of 7,773 call options.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.84, for a total transaction of $107,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.42, for a total transaction of $129,420.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 14,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,923,181.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,710 shares of company stock worth $16,046,419. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 881.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 206 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 223 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 230 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price target (up previously from $171.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $133.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.25.

Shares of EA traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $140.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,640,143. The company has a market cap of $40.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.79. Electronic Arts has a 52-week low of $110.15 and a 52-week high of $150.30.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

