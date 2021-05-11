Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Director Sells $119,130.88 in Stock

Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Director Tyler W. K. Head sold 33,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total value of $119,130.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 111,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,064.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

ELVT stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.30. 261,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,787. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.66 million, a P/E ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.55. Elevate Credit, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $4.90.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.22. Elevate Credit had a return on equity of 31.90% and a net margin of 5.73%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Elevate Credit, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ELVT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elevate Credit from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Elevate Credit from $4.90 to $5.60 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.87.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elevate Credit by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,352,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,949,000 after purchasing an additional 338,321 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Elevate Credit by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 73,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 33,700 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit during the 1st quarter worth $126,000. 29.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Elevate Credit Company Profile

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States. It offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan product; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

