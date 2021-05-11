Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Major Shareholder Sells $89,982.35 in Stock

Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) major shareholder Linda Stinson sold 27,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total value of $89,982.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,702,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,944,530.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Linda Stinson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 7th, Linda Stinson sold 74,498 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.64, for a total transaction of $271,172.72.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Linda Stinson sold 77,523 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.49, for a total transaction of $270,555.27.

On Monday, May 3rd, Linda Stinson sold 39,437 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.28, for a total transaction of $129,353.36.

On Friday, April 30th, Linda Stinson sold 44,700 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.29, for a total value of $147,063.00.

On Monday, April 26th, Linda Stinson sold 26,895 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total value of $83,374.50.

On Thursday, April 22nd, Linda Stinson sold 12,385 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total value of $37,278.85.

On Friday, April 16th, Linda Stinson sold 9,200 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $27,600.00.

On Friday, April 9th, Linda Stinson sold 21,750 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total transaction of $65,902.50.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Linda Stinson sold 30,866 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total transaction of $95,375.94.

On Monday, April 5th, Linda Stinson sold 76,953 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total transaction of $242,401.95.

Shares of ELVT traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.30. 261,222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471,787. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.18 and a 200 day moving average of $3.55. The company has a market capitalization of $117.66 million, a PE ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 2.87. Elevate Credit, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $4.90.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.22. Elevate Credit had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 31.90%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Elevate Credit, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ELVT. Zacks Investment Research raised Elevate Credit from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Elevate Credit from $4.90 to $5.60 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Elevate Credit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.87.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ELVT. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Elevate Credit by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,353,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,401,000 after acquiring an additional 78,800 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Elevate Credit by 33.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,352,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after acquiring an additional 338,321 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Elevate Credit by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 504,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 29,727 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Elevate Credit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Elevate Credit by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 73,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 33,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.84% of the company’s stock.

Elevate Credit Company Profile

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States. It offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan product; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

