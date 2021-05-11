Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Major Shareholder Sells $89,982.35 in Stock

Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) major shareholder Linda Stinson sold 27,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total value of $89,982.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,702,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,944,530.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Linda Stinson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 7th, Linda Stinson sold 74,498 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.64, for a total transaction of $271,172.72.
- On Wednesday, May 5th, Linda Stinson sold 77,523 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.49, for a total transaction of $270,555.27.
- On Monday, May 3rd, Linda Stinson sold 39,437 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.28, for a total transaction of $129,353.36.
- On Friday, April 30th, Linda Stinson sold 44,700 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.29, for a total value of $147,063.00.
- On Monday, April 26th, Linda Stinson sold 26,895 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total value of $83,374.50.
- On Thursday, April 22nd, Linda Stinson sold 12,385 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total value of $37,278.85.
- On Friday, April 16th, Linda Stinson sold 9,200 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $27,600.00.
- On Friday, April 9th, Linda Stinson sold 21,750 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total transaction of $65,902.50.
- On Wednesday, April 7th, Linda Stinson sold 30,866 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total transaction of $95,375.94.
- On Monday, April 5th, Linda Stinson sold 76,953 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total transaction of $242,401.95.
Shares of ELVT traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.30. 261,222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471,787. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.18 and a 200 day moving average of $3.55. The company has a market capitalization of $117.66 million, a PE ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 2.87. Elevate Credit, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $4.90.
Several brokerages have issued reports on ELVT. Zacks Investment Research raised Elevate Credit from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Elevate Credit from $4.90 to $5.60 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Elevate Credit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.87.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ELVT. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Elevate Credit by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,353,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,401,000 after acquiring an additional 78,800 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Elevate Credit by 33.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,352,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after acquiring an additional 338,321 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Elevate Credit by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 504,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 29,727 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Elevate Credit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Elevate Credit by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 73,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 33,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.84% of the company’s stock.
Elevate Credit Company Profile
Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States. It offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan product; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Today Card, a credit card product.
Featured Story: What is Liquidity?
Receive News & Ratings for Elevate Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevate Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.