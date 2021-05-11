Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,678,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,509 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.28% of Eli Lilly and worth $500,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 75.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $544,140.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $26,270,801.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,422,933 shares in the company, valued at $23,154,584,820.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

LLY traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $194.55. 23,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,024,432. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.76. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $218.00. The stock has a market cap of $186.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.29%.

LLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.75.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.