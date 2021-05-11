Elitium Price Up 5.9% Over Last 7 Days (EUM)

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. Elitium has a market capitalization of $166.16 million and approximately $358,998.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elitium coin can now be purchased for about $5.52 or 0.00009648 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Elitium has traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.03 or 0.00085647 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00019546 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 28.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.47 or 0.00063706 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $500.07 or 0.00873574 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.56 or 0.00063867 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 32.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001990 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.00 or 0.00108316 BTC.

Elitium (EUM) is a coin. It launched on December 27th, 2018. Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,086,253 coins. Elitium’s official website is www.elitium.io . Elitium’s official Twitter account is @elitium_eum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium . Elitium’s official message board is medium.com/elitium

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elitium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elitium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

