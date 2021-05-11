Ellaism Price Reaches $0.0057 on Exchanges (ELLA)

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. During the last seven days, Ellaism has traded 15.6% higher against the dollar. Ellaism has a market capitalization of $253,334.28 and $127.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ellaism coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,048.17 or 0.07140498 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $110.43 or 0.00194783 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism Coin Profile

Ellaism is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 44,742,118 coins and its circulating supply is 44,690,787 coins. The official website for Ellaism is ellaism.org . Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ellaism’s official message board is board.ellaism.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ellaism is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Ellaism is using a combination of ETC and ETH code and intends to use exclusively proof of work to secure the blockchain. It benefits from a zero pre-mine and has no mandatory developer fees with all support and development donated freely by the community. “

Ellaism Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ellaism should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ellaism using one of the exchanges listed above.

