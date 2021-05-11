Ellevest Inc. Acquires 45,841 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 356.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,705 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 45,841 shares during the period. Facebook makes up 2.1% of Ellevest Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $17,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the third quarter worth about $251,000. Carlson Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,502 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Facebook by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 218,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $59,658,000 after purchasing an additional 96,300 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB traded down $1.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $304.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 757,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,529,242. The firm has a market capitalization of $866.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.69 and a twelve month high of $331.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $304.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $279.35.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. Truist increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $366.87.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.73, for a total transaction of $21,129,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total transaction of $729,455.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,022.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,809,172 shares of company stock valued at $530,603,599. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

