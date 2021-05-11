Ellevest Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 166.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,912 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,691 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 411.1% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $7.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $493.96. 205,323 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,855,769. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $524.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $519.14. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $397.86 and a 12 month high of $593.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NFLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, March 15th. Cowen cut their price target on Netflix from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $670.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $586.00 target price on shares of Netflix and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $590.90.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.