Ellevest Inc. Increases Stock Position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,307 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF makes up about 0.4% of Ellevest Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $3,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHP. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHP traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.23. 37,237 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,020,956. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 12-month low of $58.67 and a 12-month high of $62.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.55.

