Ellevest Inc. Purchases 7,869 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,924 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,869 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 2.1% of Ellevest Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $17,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 13,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. 55I LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 33,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,468,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VO traded down $2.11 on Tuesday, hitting $228.83. 42,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 687,608. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $141.01 and a 12 month high of $234.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $227.77 and a 200-day moving average of $212.42.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.