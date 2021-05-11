Elysian 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.90 Million (ELY)

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. Elysian has a market capitalization of $406,796.17 and approximately $2.90 million worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elysian coin can currently be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Elysian has traded up 19.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Elysian alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.32 or 0.00086450 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00019089 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.91 or 0.00059444 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.55 or 0.00064072 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.30 or 0.00107450 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $460.06 or 0.00806398 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Elysian Profile

Elysian (CRYPTO:ELY) is a coin. It was first traded on June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 coins. The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elysian’s official website is elycoin.io . Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here . Elysian’s official message board is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysian is a decentralized E-commerce platform that builds websites on the blockchain for E-commerce merchants. The platform improves security by storing data across a distributed private network using Ethereum's private side-chain for Proof-of-Authority consensus. In addition, the platform creates enhanced user experience through the implementation of Artificial Intelligence for virtual assistance and simple website navigation, and Virtual Reality to promote increased user engagement to lower bounce rates in E-commerce. “

Elysian Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elysian should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elysian using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Elysian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elysian and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.