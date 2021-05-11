Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) Receives Hold Rating from Argus

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Argus in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on EBS. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $112.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Emergent BioSolutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.00.

Get Emergent BioSolutions alerts:

Shares of EBS opened at $57.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.98. Emergent BioSolutions has a 52 week low of $58.83 and a 52 week high of $137.61.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 26.68%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Emergent BioSolutions will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sue Bailey sold 8,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.37, for a total transaction of $754,478.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,256,321.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EBS. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $682,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,647,000 after purchasing an additional 14,944 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 155,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,906,000 after purchasing an additional 33,901 shares during the period. Investment House LLC boosted its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 46,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 133.4% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190 shares during the period. 80.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emergent BioSolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Emergent BioSolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent BioSolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.