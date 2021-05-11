Emerson Radio (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.13. Emerson Radio shares last traded at $1.05, with a volume of 115,393 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet raised Emerson Radio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.97.

Emerson Radio (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Emerson Radio had a negative net margin of 66.45% and a negative return on equity of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Emerson Radio stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 32,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Emerson Radio as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

About Emerson Radio (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN)

Emerson Radio Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, imports, markets, and sells various houseware and consumer electronic products under the Emerson brand in the United States and internationally. It provides houseware products, such as microwave ovens, compact refrigerators, wine products, and toaster ovens; audio products, including clock radios, Bluetooth speakers, and wireless charging products; and other products comprising massagers, toothbrushes, and security products.

