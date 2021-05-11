Eminer (EM) Price Hits $0.0084 on Major Exchanges

Eminer (CURRENCY:EM) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. Eminer has a total market capitalization of $12.24 million and approximately $1.94 million worth of Eminer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Eminer coin can now be purchased for $0.0084 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Eminer has traded 29.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Eminer Coin Profile

Eminer (CRYPTO:EM) is a coin. Its launch date was July 16th, 2019. Eminer’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,454,500,099 coins. Eminer’s official message board is medium.com/@EM29172525 . Eminer’s official Twitter account is @eminerfans . The official website for Eminer is eminer.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “Eminer hash rate service platform aims to reintegrate and redefine the mining industrial ecology based on blockchain hash rate with blockchain thoughts and finally build into a blockchain hash rate financial service platform integrating hash rate service, financial service, and information service. The corresponding platform token EM makes the miners and their hash rates token-based with certain value liquidity, which is the core of the entire Eminer ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Eminer

