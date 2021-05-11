Empire (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $31.71

Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.71 and traded as high as $33.93. Empire shares last traded at $33.72, with a volume of 3,598 shares traded.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EMLAF shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Empire in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Empire in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Empire in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Empire from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Empire in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.14.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and real estate businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

