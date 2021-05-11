Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $37.04

Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$37.04 and traded as high as C$41.00. Empire shares last traded at C$40.67, with a volume of 1,044,410 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Empire from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Empire from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Empire from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Empire from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Empire from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$45.00.

Get Empire alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.59, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$39.50 and its 200 day moving average is C$37.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.94 billion and a PE ratio of 15.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. Empire’s payout ratio is currently 19.46%.

In other news, Senior Officer Simon Gagne sold 16,356 shares of Empire stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.66, for a total value of C$648,613.54. Also, Senior Officer Pierre St-Laurent sold 3,574 shares of Empire stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.20, for a total transaction of C$143,674.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$58,531.20.

Empire Company Profile (TSE:EMP.A)

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Empire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.