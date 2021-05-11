Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Price Target Increased to $50.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.44% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. TD Securities upped their price target on Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. CIBC cut their price target on Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.40.

ENB traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.86. 418,562 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,620,568. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Enbridge has a 52 week low of $26.97 and a 52 week high of $40.35.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enbridge will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Enbridge by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,240,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $709,658,000 after purchasing an additional 635,365 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth $582,273,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 13,649,051 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $436,524,000 after buying an additional 381,238 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,460,727 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $449,346,000 after buying an additional 2,085,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,939,791 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $285,984,000 after buying an additional 461,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

