Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,234 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.08% of Encore Wire worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WIRE. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encore Wire during the 4th quarter valued at about $328,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,068 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 29,770 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 8,778 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,466,411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $88,820,000 after acquiring an additional 172,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encore Wire during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WIRE opened at $80.59 on Tuesday. Encore Wire Co. has a 1-year low of $40.33 and a 1-year high of $82.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.94.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $1.11. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 4.91%. The business had revenue of $444.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.57 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Encore Wire Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is 2.89%.

WIRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. DA Davidson upped their price target on Encore Wire from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Sidoti cut Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

In related news, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $735,000.00. 3.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

