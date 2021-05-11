Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,234 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of Encore Wire worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Encore Wire by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,183,590 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $192,830,000 after buying an additional 222,744 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,466,411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $88,820,000 after purchasing an additional 172,268 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Wire during the 4th quarter worth $20,523,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 242,115 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $14,665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 240,126 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $14,544,000 after purchasing an additional 84,162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

WIRE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Encore Wire from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, Sidoti lowered shares of Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

In related news, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $735,000.00. 3.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WIRE stock opened at $80.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.94. Encore Wire Co. has a twelve month low of $40.33 and a twelve month high of $82.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09 and a beta of 1.24.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $1.11. Encore Wire had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $444.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Encore Wire Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.89%.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

