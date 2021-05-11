Endor Protocol (EDR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $102.97 Million

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded up 25% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. One Endor Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0701 or 0.00000123 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Endor Protocol has traded 25.5% higher against the dollar. Endor Protocol has a market capitalization of $102.97 million and $1.79 million worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $430.38 or 0.00754719 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00005612 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003531 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.84 or 0.00136494 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00018196 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00005487 BTC.

Endor Protocol Coin Profile

Endor Protocol is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,045,298 coins. The official website for Endor Protocol is www.endor.com . Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Buying and Selling Endor Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using US dollars.

