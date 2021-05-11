Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Shares Bought by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management raised its position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 144.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 999,929 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 591,543 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 1.46% of Energizer worth $47,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer during the first quarter worth $252,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Energizer during the third quarter valued at $346,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Energizer in the third quarter valued at $214,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Energizer by 24.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 6,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Energizer during the fourth quarter worth about $884,000. Institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ENR opened at $50.53 on Tuesday. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.50 and a 52 week high of $53.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -31.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.17.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.18. Energizer had a negative net margin of 3.40% and a positive return on equity of 42.70%. The company had revenue of $685.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ENR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Energizer from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Energizer from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.45.

In other Energizer news, CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.98 per share, for a total transaction of $125,940.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,082 shares in the company, valued at $5,754,702.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert V. Vitale purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.11 per share, with a total value of $105,275.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,725 shares in the company, valued at $746,399.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

