Energycoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $139,688.08 (ENRG)

Energycoin (CURRENCY:ENRG) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. Energycoin has a market cap of $139,688.08 and approximately $4.00 worth of Energycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energycoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Energycoin has traded 35.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Energycoin alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.58 or 0.00060599 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $25.50 or 0.00044695 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 24.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00015389 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005539 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 34.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0993 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00007045 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000267 BTC.

About Energycoin

Energycoin (CRYPTO:ENRG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2014. Energycoin’s total supply is 122,325,446 coins. Energycoin’s official website is energycoin.eu . The Reddit community for Energycoin is /r/energycoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energycoin’s official Twitter account is @energycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EnergyCoin (ENRG) is a pure PoS scrypt altcoin with an initial distribution of 110000000 coins going to the 2000 members of the community. The PoS annualised rates drop by 2% per year from 10% to 2% in year 5 – thereafter at year six there is a fixed interest rate of 1% per annum. There is a thirty second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. “

Buying and Selling Energycoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Energycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energycoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.