Enertopia (OTCMKTS:ENRT) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.10

Shares of Enertopia Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENRT) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.10 and traded as low as $0.05. Enertopia shares last traded at $0.07, with a volume of 834,225 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.10.

Enertopia Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ENRT)

Enertopia Corp., a development stage company, focuses on pursuing business opportunities in the natural resource sector in Canada. The company holds 100% interests in the lode and placer claims in Clayton Valley, Nevada. Its technology is used to recover and extract battery grade lithium carbonate powder from brine solutions.

