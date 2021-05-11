Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Price Target Cut to C$1.40 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$1.75 to C$1.40 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 32.08% from the company’s previous close.

ESI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$1.30 price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services in a report on Tuesday. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Ensign Energy Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$1.50 to C$1.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$1.50 to C$1.40 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$1.40 price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$1.34.

Shares of Ensign Energy Services stock traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$1.06. 217,241 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 550,131. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.12, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of C$172.91 million and a PE ratio of -2.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.19 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.05. Ensign Energy Services has a 12 month low of C$0.45 and a 12 month high of C$1.60.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The company reported C($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.39) by C$0.27. The business had revenue of C$201.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$197.30 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ensign Energy Services will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ensign Energy Services Company Profile

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

