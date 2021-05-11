Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) PT Lowered to C$3.00 at ATB Capital

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at ATB Capital from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 183.02% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Securities lowered their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$1.50 to C$1.40 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$1.40 price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Atb Cap Markets raised Ensign Energy Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$1.30 price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$1.50 to C$1.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Ensign Energy Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$1.34.

Shares of Ensign Energy Services stock traded up C$0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$1.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,131. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.19 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.05. The firm has a market cap of C$172.91 million and a PE ratio of -2.16. Ensign Energy Services has a 52 week low of C$0.45 and a 52 week high of C$1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.12.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 5th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.39) by C$0.27. The firm had revenue of C$201.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$197.30 million. Equities analysts predict that Ensign Energy Services will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Ensign Energy Services Company Profile

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

