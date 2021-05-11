Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$1.30 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.81% from the stock’s current price.

ESI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$1.25 to C$1.50 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. ATB Capital upped their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$1.00 to C$1.50 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$1.50 to C$1.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$1.40 price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$1.50 to C$1.40 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ensign Energy Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$1.20.

Shares of TSE ESI remained flat at $C$1.05 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 210,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,950. The firm has a market capitalization of C$171.27 million and a P/E ratio of -2.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.19 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.05. Ensign Energy Services has a 1-year low of C$0.45 and a 1-year high of C$1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.12.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The company reported C($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.39) by C$0.27. The firm had revenue of C$201.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$197.30 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ensign Energy Services will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ensign Energy Services Company Profile

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

