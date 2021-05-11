Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Bought by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. raised its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. owned about 0.06% of Entergy worth $12,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ETR. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 5,432.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,572,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,009,000 after buying an additional 1,544,180 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,061,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $605,109,000 after buying an additional 1,299,992 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,991,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,713,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,057,000 after buying an additional 346,593 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in Entergy by 1,223.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 296,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,636,000 after purchasing an additional 274,409 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ETR traded down $2.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.78. 9,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,438,623. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. Entergy Co. has a 1-year low of $85.78 and a 1-year high of $113.36.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 11.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.37%.

In other news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total value of $187,845.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $1,760,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,941 shares of company stock valued at $2,149,838. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Vertical Research raised shares of Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Entergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.73.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

