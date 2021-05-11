Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.43.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NVST. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Envista from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Envista from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

NYSE:NVST opened at $45.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of -348.31 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.89. Envista has a 12 month low of $14.73 and a 12 month high of $46.52.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.23. Envista had a positive return on equity of 4.30% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. Research analysts forecast that Envista will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Curt W. Bludworth sold 12,518 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $497,966.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,321,043.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 1,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $76,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,699,415. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 285,176 shares of company stock worth $11,946,934 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVST. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Envista during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Envista by 596.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Envista in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Envista in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Envista during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

