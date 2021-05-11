Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,986 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Envista worth $3,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVST. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Envista in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,374,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Envista by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,912,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,280,000 after buying an additional 1,108,442 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Envista by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,033,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,309,000 after buying an additional 448,177 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Envista during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,343,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Envista by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,683,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,240,000 after buying an additional 378,540 shares during the period.

NYSE NVST opened at $45.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -348.31 and a beta of 2.00. Envista Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $14.73 and a 1 year high of $46.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.23. Envista had a positive return on equity of 4.30% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. On average, research analysts forecast that Envista Holdings Co. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Envista news, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 114,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total transaction of $4,656,096.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 597,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,361,093.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mischa Reis sold 1,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $45,872.77. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,159 shares in the company, valued at $2,149,723.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 285,176 shares of company stock worth $11,946,934 in the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Envista from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Envista from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.43.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

