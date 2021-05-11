Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,986 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Envista worth $3,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVST. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Envista in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,374,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Envista by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,912,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,280,000 after buying an additional 1,108,442 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Envista by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,033,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,309,000 after buying an additional 448,177 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Envista during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,343,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Envista by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,683,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,240,000 after buying an additional 378,540 shares during the period.
NYSE NVST opened at $45.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -348.31 and a beta of 2.00. Envista Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $14.73 and a 1 year high of $46.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.09.
In other Envista news, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 114,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total transaction of $4,656,096.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 597,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,361,093.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mischa Reis sold 1,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $45,872.77. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,159 shares in the company, valued at $2,149,723.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 285,176 shares of company stock worth $11,946,934 in the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Envista from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Envista from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.43.
Envista Profile
Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.
