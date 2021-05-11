EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Purchased by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,927 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the quarter. EPAM Systems accounts for 0.8% of AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $5,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,318,517 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,191,000 after purchasing an additional 159,798 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 563,059 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $201,772,000 after purchasing an additional 21,418 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $195,576,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 530,694 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $190,174,000 after purchasing an additional 180,734 shares during the period. Finally, Martin Currie Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 440,288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $157,777,000 after acquiring an additional 105,125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.01, for a total transaction of $1,323,931.21. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EPAM traded down $13.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $446.17. 7,943 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,546. The company has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a PE ratio of 84.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $427.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $368.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.22. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $203.32 and a one year high of $466.97.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $780.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.88 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. VTB Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $467.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $415.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $507.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on EPAM Systems from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $445.50.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

