Equalizer Price Tops $4.96 on Major Exchanges (EQZ)

Equalizer (CURRENCY:EQZ) traded 21.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 11th. Over the last seven days, Equalizer has traded 113.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Equalizer has a market capitalization of $29.76 million and $11.89 million worth of Equalizer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Equalizer coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.96 or 0.00008737 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 36.4% against the dollar and now trades at $364.90 or 0.00642636 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.85 or 0.00066653 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.66 or 0.00242435 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00003881 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $677.00 or 0.01192308 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00030204 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $426.72 or 0.00751527 BTC.

Equalizer’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 coins. Equalizer’s official Twitter account is @EqualizerFlash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equalizer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Equalizer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Equalizer using one of the exchanges listed above.

