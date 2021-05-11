Equinix (EQIX) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Equinix (NASDAQ: EQIX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/4/2021 – Equinix had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $936.00 to $932.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Equinix had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $861.00 to $867.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Equinix had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $936.00 to $932.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Equinix was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

4/27/2021 – Equinix had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $869.00 to $861.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Equinix had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $942.00 to $936.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Equinix had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $750.00 to $800.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/18/2021 – Equinix is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/18/2021 – Equinix had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $800.00 to $750.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/17/2021 – Equinix is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “outperform” rating and a $820.00 price target on the stock.

3/12/2021 – Equinix had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $800.00 to $750.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Equinix stock opened at $720.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $697.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $704.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.50 billion, a PE ratio of 141.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $586.73 and a 12-month high of $839.77.

Get Equinix Inc (REIT) alerts:

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by ($4.29). Equinix had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 50.33%.

In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,551 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $693.29, for a total transaction of $1,075,292.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 59 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $723.64, for a total transaction of $42,694.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,836 shares of company stock worth $6,692,520. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Equinix by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,318,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,973,617,000 after acquiring an additional 489,436 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 2,974,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,124,631,000 after purchasing an additional 27,107 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,247,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,605,151,000 after purchasing an additional 187,174 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,048,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $748,713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at $617,316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Further Reading: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Inc (REIT) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix Inc (REIT) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.