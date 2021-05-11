Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Stock Holdings Raised by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 648,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,325 shares during the period. Equinix makes up 3.3% of Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned 0.72% of Equinix worth $440,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Equinix by 1,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 43 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Equinix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EQIX shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $835.00 to $856.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Equinix in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Equinix from $883.00 to $849.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Equinix from $936.00 to $932.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Equinix from $864.00 to $811.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $827.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $720.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $586.73 and a 12-month high of $839.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $697.63 and a 200-day moving average of $704.69. The stock has a market cap of $64.50 billion, a PE ratio of 141.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). Equinix had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 50.33%.

In related news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 943 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $692.69, for a total transaction of $653,206.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,099,135.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 2,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $667.96, for a total transaction of $1,738,031.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,967,171.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,836 shares of company stock worth $6,692,520 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Read More: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.