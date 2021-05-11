Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Price Target Raised to $43.00 at Truist

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Truist from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.86% from the stock’s previous close.

EQH has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Equitable in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Equitable from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Equitable from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Equitable from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Equitable has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

Get Equitable alerts:

NYSE:EQH traded down $0.96 on Tuesday, reaching $33.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,301,122. Equitable has a 12-month low of $14.53 and a 12-month high of $35.46. The firm has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.86 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.18.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Equitable will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Anders Malmstrom sold 200,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total value of $6,592,881.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nick Lane sold 23,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total value of $734,653.92. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 289,632 shares of company stock valued at $9,466,524. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Equitable by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,126,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,505,000 after acquiring an additional 192,424 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Equitable by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,319,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938,310 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Equitable during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $715,679,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Equitable by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 20,053,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,151,000 after acquiring an additional 386,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Equitable by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 18,013,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,882 shares during the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.