Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for May, 11th (ABBN, COP, EVT, JRONY, KAMN, KBAL, KHNGY, KWHIY, LDI, LEG)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, May 11th:

ABB (VTX:ABBN) was given a CHF 39 target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) was given a €85.00 ($100.00) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Evotec (ETR:EVT)

was given a €39.00 ($45.88) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Jeronimo Martins SGPS SA is engaged in the distribution and production of food items and fast moving consumer goods through its retail and wholesale operations in Portugal and Poland. The Company carries its operations through its distribution, manufacturing and service segments. It operates mini-hyper and hypermarkets, supermarkets and cash and carry outlets, food service platforms and also manufactures margarines, soups, savory products, ice tea and cooking oils. The Company also represents and caterers products ranging from cosmetics to chocolates, ice-creams and confectionaries. It is also engaged in the development of a chain of coffee kiosks and restaurants. Jeronimo Martins SGPS SA is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal. “

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $62.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Kaman Corporation is in the aerospace and industrial distribution markets. The company produces and/or markets widely used proprietary aircraft bearings and components; complex metallic and composite aerostructures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; aerostructure engineering design analysis and FAA certification services; safe and arm solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S. and allied militaries; design and supply of aftermarket parts to MRO aerospace markets; K-MAX medium to heavy lift helicopters; and support for the company’s SH-2G Super Seasprite maritime helicopters and K-MAX aircraft. Additionally, Kaman provides engineering, design and support for automation, electrical, linear, hydraulic and pneumatic systems as well as belting and rubber fabrication, customized mechanical services, hose assemblies, repair, fluid analysis and motor management. “

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Kimball International, Inc. is a manufacturer of design driven, technology savvy, furnishings. The company provides solutions for the workplace, learning, healing and hospitality environments. Its brand consists of National Office Furniture, Kimball Office and Kimball Hospitality. Kimball International, Inc. is based in Jasper, United States. “

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. They currently have $71.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Kuehne + Nagel International AG is a logistics company. It operates through six segments: Seafreight, Airfreight, Road & Rail Logistics, Contract Logistics, Real Estate, and Insurance Brokers. The Company is engaged in transportation services, including carrier services and contracts of carriage related to shipment; provision of services related to warehouse and distribution activities; brokerage services of insurance coverage, mainly marine liability; and covers activities mainly related to internal rent of facilities. It operates in Europe, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Central Asia, and Africa. Kuehne + Nagel International AG is headquartered in Schindellegi, Switzerland. “

Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $11.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. is engaged in the manufacture and sale of transportation equipment and industrial goods. Its Shipbuilding segment manufactures and sells submarines, and LNG and LPG carriers. The company’s Rolling Stock segment manufactures electric train cars, passenger coaches and platform screen doors. Its Aerospace segment manufactures airplanes, helicopters, passenger airplanes and jet aircraft. The company’s Gas Turbines and Machinery segment manufactures gas turbines, steam turbines, jet engines and prime movers. Kawasaki’s Plant and Infrastructure Engineering segment produces cement, chemical, and other industrial plants. The company’s Motorcycle and Engine segment offers motorcycles and all-terrain vehicles. Its Precision Machinery segment produces industrial hydraulic products and robots. Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. is headquartered in Kobe, Japan. “

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “loanDepot Inc. provides mortgage and non-mortgage loan products. The Company offers consumer credit products to customers, ranging from home loans to unsecured personal loans. loanDepot Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) was given a €140.00 ($164.71) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $335.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Linde plc. is an industrial gas and engineering company. Linde plc., formerly known as Praxair Inc., is based in Guildford, UK. “

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “LA JOLLA PHARMACEUTICAL CO. is engaged in the research and development of therapeutic products for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. “

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Lemonade Inc. offers homeowners and renters insurance principally in the United States and contents and liability insurance primarily in Germany and the Netherlands, through its full-stack insurance carriers. Lemonade Inc. is based in New York. “

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, develops, franchises, licenses and operates quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. The restaurants specializes in flame-grilled chicken in a variety of contemporary Mexican-influenced entrees, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, chicken tortilla soup, Pollo Bowls and Pollo Salads. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California. “

MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) was given a €75.00 ($88.24) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Deliveroo (LON:ROO) was given a GBX 420 ($5.49) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Deliveroo (LON:ROO) was given a GBX 285 ($3.72) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Deliveroo (LON:ROO) was given a GBX 390 ($5.10) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) was given a €16.00 ($18.82) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) was given a €16.00 ($18.82) target price by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

