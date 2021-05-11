Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Hits New 52-Week High at $19.47

Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.47 and last traded at $19.47, with a volume of 32197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.94.

EBKDY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Erste Group Bank in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Erste Group Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Erste Group Bank in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Erste Group Bank in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Erste Group Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Erste Group Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.67.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. Erste Group Bank had a return on equity of 4.23% and a net margin of 10.26%. As a group, analysts predict that Erste Group Bank AG will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Erste Group Bank

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, real estate, and public sector customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management and Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments.

