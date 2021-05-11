Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.27.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $90.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 843.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 1,264.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ESPR opened at $22.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.96 and a 200-day moving average of $28.57. Esperion Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $18.01 and a 1 year high of $53.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $624.45 million, a P/E ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.48.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.08) by ($1.42). The company had revenue of $8.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.28 million. Esperion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 629.88% and a negative net margin of 46.15%. Esperion Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 344.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.84) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Esperion Therapeutics will post -4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

