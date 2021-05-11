Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) PT Lowered to $24.00

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Northland Securities from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Northland Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.35% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America cut shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $52.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $90.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Esperion Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.27.

NASDAQ ESPR opened at $22.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.57. The company has a market capitalization of $624.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.48. Esperion Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $18.01 and a 1-year high of $53.73.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.08) by ($1.42). The company had revenue of $8.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.28 million. Esperion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 629.88% and a negative net margin of 46.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 344.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.84) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will post -4.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $18,200,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 843.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $186,000.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

