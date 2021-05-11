Ethbox (EBOX) Trading 9.8% Higher Over Last Week

Ethbox (CURRENCY:EBOX) traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. Ethbox has a total market capitalization of $2.49 million and $405,201.00 worth of Ethbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethbox coin can currently be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00000529 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ethbox has traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $368.19 or 0.00653217 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.92 or 0.00067283 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $143.20 or 0.00254054 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004024 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $660.74 or 0.01172241 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00032015 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $435.85 or 0.00773269 BTC.

Ethbox Coin Profile

Ethbox’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,360,213 coins. Ethbox’s official Twitter account is @ethbox_official

Ethbox Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethbox directly using U.S. dollars.

