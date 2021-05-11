Ether Zero (ETZ) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $400,287.00

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. Ether Zero has a total market cap of $1.33 million and $400,287.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ether Zero has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar. One Ether Zero coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,172.29 or 0.07313306 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.45 or 0.00195352 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Ether Zero

ETZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 223,820,847 coins and its circulating supply is 181,791,434 coins. Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ether Zero’s official website is etherzero.org . Ether Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@etherzero

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Buying and Selling Ether Zero

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ether Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

