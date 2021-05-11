Ethereum Gold (ETG) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2,733.00

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded down 26.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. During the last seven days, Ethereum Gold has traded 434.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum Gold coin can currently be bought for $0.0755 or 0.00000134 BTC on popular exchanges. Ethereum Gold has a market capitalization of $1.53 million and approximately $2,733.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.46 or 0.00084537 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00019347 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.96 or 0.00060480 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.32 or 0.00064687 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.33 or 0.00107448 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $448.00 or 0.00797923 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,122.40 or 0.09123459 BTC.

Ethereum Gold Coin Profile

ETG is a coin. It launched on October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,199,973 coins. The official website for Ethereum Gold is www.etgproject.org . The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ethereum Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@amandaETG

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumGold is an Ethereum clone. It has a supply of 24,000,000 ETG tokens. “

Ethereum Gold Coin Trading

