Ethereum Yield Trading 25.3% Higher Over Last Week (ETHY)

Ethereum Yield (CURRENCY:ETHY) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 11th. One Ethereum Yield coin can currently be purchased for approximately $7.33 or 0.00012800 BTC on exchanges. Ethereum Yield has a total market capitalization of $732,697.72 and approximately $6,199.00 worth of Ethereum Yield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ethereum Yield has traded up 25.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.03 or 0.00085647 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00019546 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.47 or 0.00063706 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $500.07 or 0.00873574 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.56 or 0.00063867 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 32.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001990 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.00 or 0.00108316 BTC.

About Ethereum Yield

Ethereum Yield (ETHY) is a coin. Ethereum Yield’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000 coins. Ethereum Yield’s official website is ethereumyield.farm . Ethereum Yield’s official message board is docs.ethereumyield.farm . Ethereum Yield’s official Twitter account is @EthereumYield

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHY is a deflationary yield farming coin. ETHY is also the governance token, for managing all EVaults. Users are incentivised to stake Uniswap liquidity provider tokens. Fees from these tokens are farmed. A percentage of these fees goes toward the autonomous strategies like liquidating LP tokens, and performing an (`ETH-ETHY`) buy back (increasing the price). Any purchased ETHY tokens will be distributed to stakers/farmers. ETHY holders will be able to vote on proposals– so long as they have staked liquidity in the pools. The community will decide everything from developer fees and site design to the exact farming options available. “

