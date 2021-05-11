Etn. Fr. Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Trading Up 1.2%

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) was up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.15 and last traded at $15.15. Approximately 129 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.97.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CUYTY shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 7.82 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.94.

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, and food service activities in Belgium, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. The company operates 248 Colruyt stores, 145 OKay stores, 31 Bio-Planet stores, 45 Dreamland stores, 29 Dreambaby stores, and 3 Cru stores in Belgium and Luxembourg, as well as 85 Colruyt stores in France.

