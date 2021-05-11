EUNOMIA One Day Volume Reaches $3.00 (ENTS)

EUNOMIA (CURRENCY:ENTS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. One EUNOMIA coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, EUNOMIA has traded up 18.1% against the dollar. EUNOMIA has a total market cap of $166,649.68 and approximately $3.00 worth of EUNOMIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $368.19 or 0.00653217 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.92 or 0.00067283 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $143.20 or 0.00254054 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004024 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $660.74 or 0.01172241 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00032015 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $435.85 or 0.00773269 BTC.

EUNOMIA Coin Profile

EUNOMIA’s total supply is 19,973,330,191 coins and its circulating supply is 16,420,688,682 coins. The official website for EUNOMIA is ent.zone . EUNOMIA’s official Twitter account is @EunomiaToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . EUNOMIA’s official message board is ent.zone/blog

Buying and Selling EUNOMIA

