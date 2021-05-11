Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 796 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Euronet Worldwide worth $4,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the first quarter worth $41,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Knuff & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

EEFT stock opened at $139.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 262.33 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $144.47 and a 200-day moving average of $137.71. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.64 and a fifty-two week high of $167.71.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.18). Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 1.33%. Equities analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EEFT shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $166.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup raised Euronet Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $122.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet downgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.73.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.