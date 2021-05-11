eve Sleep plc (LON:EVE) Insider Buys £5,000 in Stock

eve Sleep plc (LON:EVE) insider Masood Choudhry purchased 100,000 shares of eve Sleep stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of £5,000 ($6,532.53).

Shares of LON:EVE traded down GBX 0.05 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 4.75 ($0.06). 906,326 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,713,513. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 5.04 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4.86. The firm has a market cap of £13.40 million and a PE ratio of -6.00. eve Sleep plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1.05 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 9.50 ($0.12). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Get eve Sleep alerts:

About eve Sleep

eve Sleep plc operates as a direct to consumer sleep brand in the United Kingdom and Ireland, France, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company designs, brands, markets, and sells mattresses, bed frames, pillows, bedding products, and sleep accessories, as well as child and baby cot mattress and bedding.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for eve Sleep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eve Sleep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.