eve Sleep plc (LON:EVE) Insider Buys £5,000 in Stock

eve Sleep plc (LON:EVE) insider Masood Choudhry purchased 100,000 shares of eve Sleep stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of £5,000 ($6,532.53).
Shares of LON:EVE traded down GBX 0.05 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 4.75 ($0.06). 906,326 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,713,513. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 5.04 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4.86. The firm has a market cap of £13.40 million and a PE ratio of -6.00. eve Sleep plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1.05 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 9.50 ($0.12). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.82.
About eve Sleep
